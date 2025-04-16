The Strategic Necessity of Rest: Protecting Higher Education in an Era of Uncertainty

Recently, I’ve found myself obsessed with playing Sudoku before bed. These puzzles, which require strategy and the careful placement of numbers 1-9 without repetition in rows, columns, and boxes, have become a nightly ritual. I’ve played for hours, becoming engrossed in the game, only to realize that as the night wears on, my ability to see patterns diminishes. My mind slows down, the logic blurs, and the time it takes to complete each puzzle lengthens. Yet, when I wake up the next morning, I find myself sharper - quickly identifying patterns that eluded me the night before. This simple realization is a stark metaphor for the world I attempt to escape at night: our best work comes when we are rested, when we care for our minds and bodies, and when we take moments to rejuvenate

This is particularly true in our fight against the rising tides of hate, anger, and authoritarianism. In this defining moment for democracy, many of us—higher education leaders, policymakers, nonprofit advocates, and strategists—have been operating in a state of constant reaction. We are on high alert, responding to each attack on democratic institutions with urgency and resistance. But in doing so, we have not allowed ourselves the space to rest, to think, and to plan strategically. Like playing Sudoku at 2 a.m., we are attempting to win a battle without the clarity that comes with renewal.

Higher education leaders must heed this advice as daily threats of defunding, erasing DEI initiatives, and book bans in states like Florida become more real. The existential threat of intruding upon academic freedom—and, more importantly, the ability to teach, educate, and protest—is at our doorsteps. Leaders question how to respond, what to do, and how to save their institutions in light of the real threat posed by the new authoritarian regime. Leaders must go back to the fundamentals of mission, values, and the purpose of higher education. Recharge your batteries, return to the foundations that made your institutions what they are today, and prepare to resist with clarity and purpose.

Self-care is often dismissed as a luxury, an indulgence, or an individual act of wellness in the face of collective struggles. But what if we reframed self-care as a strategic necessity? The defense of democracy requires endurance, and endurance is impossible without rest. This is not the time to let our guard down—but it is the time to rethink how we engage in the fight. Operating from a constant state of exhaustion means we are always on the defensive, reacting rather than strategizing. Like a tired Sudoku player struggling to see the patterns, we risk making preventable mistakes that weaken our position.

History has shown that movements require sustainability. The civil rights movement, labor movements, and other long-term struggles for justice were not won through perpetual crisis mode but through careful planning, resilience, and the ability to pace the fight. Rest is not surrender. Rest is the foundation of our ability to think critically, to anticipate, and to build the offensive strategies necessary to protect democracy.

In recent months, we have witnessed an alarming attempt to dismantle the administrative state and erode the democratic principles that have guided our nation’s progress since slavery. The response from those of us committed to justice has been swift and passionate—but it has also been reactive. We must be mindful, vigilant, and well-rested to engage in our best thinking.

The lesson from my nightly Sudoku obsession is clear: when we rest, we are smarter, sharper, and more strategic. The same applies to our collective fight. If we truly want to defend our institutions, values, and way of life, we must resist the urge to exist in a state of perpetual exhaustion. We must prioritize rest, reflection, and renewal—not as an escape, but as a strategy. Only then will we be equipped to play offense instead of always reacting on defense. The long battle for democracy demands nothing less.



Dr. Edward Summers is the CEO of Pridelines, Miami’s LGBTQAI+ Community Center and a former higher education executive and professor.

