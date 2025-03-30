Bridging the Gap: Why Intergenerational Learning is Crucial Now More Than Ever

According to the Stanford Center on Longevity, “The hundred year life is here. And we’re not ready.” The Center identified 10 principles to guide working through the challenges of longevity and capitalize on the opportunities. As a soon-to-be septuagenarian, current university faculty member and educational researcher, the guiding principle “learn throughout life” resonates with me. In my personal journey, I completed a second doctorate as I reached the half-century mark. Both then, as K-12 educator and grandmother of six, and now in my university work, my life is iteratively enriched through intergenerational learning. I am lucky.

While we may not share the 122-year life span of Jeanne Calmet, Stanford’s The New Map of Life Years to Thrive reports that half of current kindergartners will have a life expectancy of 100. Given the projected certainty of a future of centenarians, universities must embrace intergenerational learning. The OECD states that education is a predictor of the quality of life as it positively influences physical and mental health, financial stability, cognitive functions, resilience social status and engagement. Thus, with our unprecedented longevity, it’s important for the traditional image of college students, those transitioning from high school and primarily in the second and third decades of life, to evolve. The work and research of the Stanford Center on Longevity and the Age-Friendly University Global Network advocate for supporting our “globally aging world” by harnessing the power of intergenerational learning.

Intergenerational learning engages different generations in learning together, exchanging knowledge and experiencing mutual growth. Beyond coexisting, it is about genuine dialogue, connection and shared learning. Intergenerational learning programs combat ageism, reduce social isolation, promote community and demonstrate benefits to both older adults and younger generations. Age diversity in colleges and universities is a net asset for our global society.

For college students, intergenerational learning is more than interacting with older adults. It provides valuable perspectives to challenge assumptions and deepen understanding of the world. Through the “elders’” firsthand accounts of history, culture or societal events, students gain insights unavailable from textbooks and PowerPoints. Imagine hearing directly from a participant in the Civil Rights Movement in history class; a person living the aging process in a sociology class; a retired bank executive or CEO in an accounting or finance class; or a physical therapist in an anatomy class. Such interactions bring together research and theory with lived experience and practice and contribute to an enriched learning culture that capitalizes on empathy, critical thinking and authenticity.

Social media, virtual interactions, and fragmented communication are abundant today and have negative consequences for our youth. As shared by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), developing empathy and strong social-emotional skills are essential to future success. Intergenerational learning offers students opportunities to engage in face-to-face dialogue with people from different generations and backgrounds. Through these interactions, students practice active listening, respect for diverse perspectives, development of interpersonal skills and emotional awareness. These skills are essential for effective communication and building healthy relationships in academic settings, the workplace and personal life.

For older adults, in addition to the intellectual stimulation so essential for cognitive wellness, a college environment offers opportunities to remain socially connected, contribute meaningfully, and participate in cultural, sports, personal conditioning and academic activities offered on campus. Intergenerational programs reduce time spent alone and ignite an augmented sense of belonging and purpose. Older adults feel valued for the knowledge and experience they bring to the table while also reaping opportunities to learn new skills and stay mentally sharp. Intergenerational program participation increases life satisfaction, while mentoring younger generations promotes a sense of accomplishment and a positive outlook on life.

Intergenerational learning also fosters mutual understanding, reduces ageism and helps break down stereotypes. In an increasingly polarized society, where the media and social media often reinforce generational biases, divisions and misunderstandings and create barriers between generations, intergenerational learning leads to social cohesion and inclusive communities, and bridging generational divides.

Through seeking and celebrating diversity of thought, intergenerational learning in academia will advance more holistic, compassionate learning environments. Colleges and universities, as centers of learning and innovation, are uniquely positioned to lead the way in supporting a new learning paradigm by incorporating intergenerational programs into their curricula and campus life. From shared classrooms to mentorship programs, the integration of older adults into the academic experience is an essential step toward creating a culture of inclusive learning requisite for our changing global demographics. Intergenerational learning supports creation of a society that values mutual respect, shared knowledge and lifelong growth. It’s time for educational institutions to embrace intergenerational learning, paving the way for a future where people of all ages learn, grow and thrive together. We will be learning alongside our grandchildren. I am excited for my next 30 years!

Dr. Maureen Ruby is an associate professor at the Farrington College of Education & Human Development at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.