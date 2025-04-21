When We Defund Education, We Defund Teacher Diversity





What happens when we strip education of its resources, devalue its professionals, and politicize its purpose? We’re finding out in real-time, and nowhere are the consequences more alarming than in our efforts to diversify the educator workforce.

America is undergoing a calculated retreat in federal education policy. From the rise of anti-DEI rhetoric to the elimination of critical educator preparation grants and the erosion of support for education research at the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), the pattern is clear: dismantle the very systems designed to ensure equity and opportunity in education.

Despite ongoing disinvestment, educators remain steadfast in their battle—not only for schools but also for students, families, and the conviction that education fuels a just society. We refuse to uphold the status quo; instead, we challenge it. Our aim is to create a future where the teacher workforce mirrors our nation's diversity and every student—irrespective of their zip code—receives education from an effective, culturally responsive educator.

That future is now at risk.

Recently, the federal government terminated more than 100 educator preparation grants, including programs under the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP), Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED), and Teacher and School Leader Incentive (TSL) initiatives. These programs were not only driving innovation—they were closing diversity gaps. They enabled teacher preparation programs and school districts to collaborate in preparing and retaining educators, particularly in hard-to-staff areas like STEM, special education, and early childhood education.

In response, AACTE joined forces with the National Center for Teacher Residencies (NCTR) and the Maryland Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE) to challenge these terminations in federal court. A district judge ruled in our favor, ordering the reinstatement of the grants. However, that progress was halted when a higher court lifted the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), allowing the administration to pause funding once again.

The damage is already being felt. At American University, a promising teacher residency program that would have continued to place early childhood special educators in Friendship Charter Schools was shuttered. In urban, rural, and suburban communities across the country, similar programs—many with strong track records of recruiting and supporting Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and multilingual teacher candidates—have been stalled or dismantled altogether.

Defunding these efforts has profound consequences:

· It widens the representation gap between America’s students and their teachers.

· It undermines trust in education as a pathway for social mobility, particularly for candidates of color.

· It weakens our ability to retain teachers by removing wraparound supports and culturally affirming and responsive training models.

Yet, amid these challenges lies a transformative opportunity. We can—and must—redesign educator preparation systems that prioritize access, affordability, and equity.

Here's how:

· Dual enrollment and Grow Your Own programs that recruit aspiring diverse educators while in high school;

· Paid, year-long clinical residencies that reduce financial barriers to entry and provide real-world experience;

· Targeted financial supports such as housing stipends, childcare vouchers, and student loan forgiveness—especially for candidates from underrepresented communities;

· Community-anchored partnerships that connect educator preparation with local labor force and linguistic needs;

· Use of AI and simulation technologies to offer personalized, high-quality coaching and feedback in inclusive pedagogy;

· Micro-credentials and modular learning to allow teachers to grow throughout their careers on flexible, equitable terms;

· Competency-based licensure systems that recognize what educators can do—not just how long they’ve been in the classroom.

None of this is theoretical. We’ve seen it work. Programs led by strong advocates of teacher preparation at four-year institutions, community colleges, HBCUs, HSIs, tribal colleges, and other minority-serving institutions have shown the power of culturally responsive educator pipelines. But they cannot thrive without public investment.

Meanwhile, school choice continues to be touted as a silver bullet. But let’s be honest—choice without teacher diversity is not equity. Offering more options without the infrastructure to ensure students see themselves reflected in their educators only reinforces systemic gaps.

As a former kindergarten teacher and school counselor, I know firsthand how a single, caring, prepared educator can transform a child’s trajectory. I also know the systemic barriers that too often keep aspiring teachers of color from entering and staying in the profession.

But to build a truly representative and excellent educator workforce, we must match our values with investment—and act with urgency. Because when we defund education, we don’t just defund schools—we defund the dream of a diverse, just, and equitable future.

Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy is President and CEO of American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE).