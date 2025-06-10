Leading With Purpose: Reflections on My Journey and Tenure at HACC

As I prepare for my retirement in mid-July from HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, where I’ve had the honor of serving as the longest-tenured president in its 61-year history, I find myself reflecting on the remarkable journey that has brought me to this point.



Raised in a Polish immigrant community of steel mill workers in Cleveland, Ohio, I was fortunate to attend the prestigious Saint Ignatius Jesuit High School, an experience that would change the course of my life and ultimately shape my professional destiny. During my years studying to become a Catholic priest, I met my now-husband and built the foundation that has deeply influenced my path. Along the way, I earned the necessary academic qualifications to pursue a career as an educator and administrator, with a guiding principle instilled in me by my high school’s motto: to always be a “man for others.”



Throughout my career, I have been privileged to learn from some of the most thoughtful and respected leaders. This journey led me to serve as a president at three different community colleges, each an opportunity to serve and grow. One of the greatest honors of my career is when I was elected chairman of the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges - a testament to the respect and trust my peers have shown me.



When I assumed the presidency of HACC in 2011, I was entrusted with guiding our beloved institution through a period of profound transformation. The challenges were many, including navigating a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Yet, in these 14 years, HACC has expanded its reach, strengthened its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and communities. From launching innovative workforce programs in fields such as health care, manufacturing and public safety to integrating cutting-edge, technology-driven learning solutions, my focus has remained steadfast: to ensure that HACC remains a beacon of accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to succeed.



As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have worked to foster inclusivity, not only within HACC but across the communities we serve. Representation matters - especially in higher education, where diverse leadership creates environments where students and employees feel seen, valued and inspired. By leading as my authentic self, I hope to have shown students that they too can achieve their personal and professional dreams without compromising who they are.



The intersection of leadership and identity is not without its challenges. In a world where LGBTQ+ rights continue to be contested, I have sought to lead with courage and grace, believing that leadership is most powerful when it is grounded in authenticity and compassion. Working in close partnership with HACC’s inspiring Board of Trustees and my exceptional administration, we’ve strived to create a culture of belonging - one where every individual, regardless of background, learning style, gender identity or sexual orientation knows that they are welcomed, supported and heard.



As I step into retirement, I hope that my legacy transcends boardrooms and strategic plans. I hope it is reflected in the accomplishments of HACC students, in the continued progress of the institution and in the larger movement for diversity in higher education leadership. The strong foundation built by the College’s Board of Trustees, my remarkable leadership team and me over the past 14 years is one I trust will continue to shape HACC’s future and positively impact students for generations to come.



Education, representation and the power of living one’s truth have been the cornerstones of my journey, which began in Cleveland, Ohio. As I embark on this next chapter, I do so with profound gratitude for the people, experiences and mission that have made this work so meaningful. May the inspiration and fulfi llment I have found at HACC continue to resonate in the lives of those we’ve served and will continue to serve in the future.



Dr. John J. “Ski” Sygielski is President and CEO of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.