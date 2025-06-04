Why HBCUs Are Ideal Partners for Advancing Early Childhood Education

B y any measure, $11.73 billion is a staggering amount of public investment — that’s what states collectively spent in just one year on state-funded preschool, according to the latest report from the National Institute for Early Education Research. To offer perspective, that’s about double the entire annual budget for a small state like Delaware. And with that kind of price tag, the question practically asks itself: How do we ensure the dollars allocated for early childhood education will yield the greatest return?

The answer isn’t just about better classrooms or more seats in pre-K programs, although these things certainly matter; it’s about people, especially the educators, shaping the first formal learning experiences of our youngest people. That’s why, in Delaware, we’ve taken a bold, focused step to invest not just in early childhood education programs, but also in the professionals who power them.

A Strategic Decision

Delaware’s Early Childhood Innovation Center (www.ecic.desu.edu) is a $31 million, five-year initiative designed to reimagine and streamline our state’s early education system of supporting early learning professionals. The state’s Department of Education could have placed this hub anywhere, but they chose to anchor it with us at Delaware State University (DSU), the state’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

This wasn’t just symbolic; it was strategic. DSU, under the leadership of President Dr. Tony Allen — who also chaired the White House’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities — brings both vision and practical infrastructure to bear on the effort. At Delaware State University, we embrace our legacy as a historic institution of access and excellence and are committed to continuing the path of being an engine of innovation.

Removing Barriers, Supporting the Whole Educator

ECIC is not a traditional top-down initiative. Instead, it’s grounded in meeting educators where they are — literally and figuratively. Through programs like DE RISE, we provide direct support to aspiring and current educators, including:

Tuition and fees (up to 13 credits)

Stipends to help cover books, childcare, and transportation

On-site and virtual coaching

Career counseling and mentorship

Access to flexible educational pathways leading to credentials like the Child Development Associate® (CDA) and college degrees

Our approach is holistic. We know that many early childhood educators face a host of layered challenges: economic insecurity, family obligations, language barriers, and more. That’s why we support the whole person, not just the professional.

Real Impact, Real Stories

The results speak for themselves. Take Patrice Jones-Cornish, for example, who earned her bachelor of science degree through DE RISE and then moved on to be promoted to a leadership role at Children and Families First. “ECIC at DSU has opened my mind,” she says. “It made me want to pursue other opportunities and to help people who want to major in early childhood education, education, or special education follow their career path.”

Patrice’s story isn’t an outlier. It’s proof that when you invest in educators — especially from underrepresented backgrounds — you elevate the entire system.

Why HBCUs Matter

There are also broader, national implications to our strategy. Analysts have documented a $12 billion disparity in funding between land-grant HBCUs and their non-HBCU peers, despite legal mandates for equal funding. Placing the ECIC at DSU is a step toward addressing these inequities, both in symbolism and substance.

Moreover, research shows that young children — particularly Black and Latino students — demonstrate better learning and problem-solving skills when taught by teachers who share their racial or ethnic background. This is a call to action: let’s support our already diverse early childhood education workforce, and let’s do it by supporting institutions that have long championed diversity, inclusion, and academic excellence.

A Model for the Nation

Delaware’s approach to early childhood education doesn’t just benefit those working in the sector. It also strengthens our entire educational pipeline, ensuring that more children arrive in kindergarten ready to learn and thrive throughout their educational pathways. This is what a smart investment looks like: Strategic, inclusive, evidence-based, rooted in community, and poised for scalable success.

Dr. Shelley Rouser and Dr. Kim Krzanowski lead the work of the Early Childhood Innovation Center at Delaware State University. They work closely with the Department of Education and all other higher education institutions in the state of Delaware to improve access to quality early learning credentials and degrees to early childhood professionals across the state.