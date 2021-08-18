University of Arkansas's Sam M. Walton College of Business has named Dr. Synetra Hughes the managing director of its Dr. Barbara A. Lofton Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

A Walton College alumna, Hughes joined the university in 2014 as a program director for the Center for Retailing Excellence. A few years later, she joined the Office of Diversity & Inclusion as its first associate director. Hughes holds a B.S. in information systems and transportation and logistics from the College of Business, an MBA from Webster University and a doctorate in workforce development from the University of Arkansas.

Last fall she was recognized by the Chancellor's Commission on Women as a 2020 Extraordinary Woman in the Staff Leadership Category.

"She is an extraordinary woman who leads by example, is a role model, and is an inspiration for others. She empowers those around her and makes a positive impact on women's experiences on our campus in leadership or service," said Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor of the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the university.