University of Arkansas's College of Business Names Synetra Hughes Managing Director for Diversity Office

Aug 18, 2021

University of Arkansas's Sam M. Walton College of Business has named Dr. Synetra Hughes the managing director of its Dr. Barbara A. Lofton Office of Diversity & Inclusion. 2021 08 13 01 27 39 Pm Synetra Hughes 081321

A Walton College alumna, Hughes joined the university in 2014 as a program director for the Center for Retailing Excellence. A few years later, she joined the Office of Diversity & Inclusion as its first associate director. Hughes holds a B.S. in information systems and transportation and logistics from the College of Business, an MBA from Webster University and a doctorate in workforce development from the University of Arkansas. 

Last fall she was recognized by the Chancellor's Commission on Women as a 2020 Extraordinary Woman in the Staff Leadership Category.  

"She is an extraordinary woman who leads by example, is a role model, and is an inspiration for others. She empowers those around her and makes a positive impact on women's experiences on our campus in leadership or service," said Yvette Murphy-Erby, vice chancellor of the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the university.

