Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 28, 2022 — Top 20 Announced

Mar 21, 2022

For Immediate Release
Contact: Ralph Newell
Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 28, 2022 —Top 20 Announced

FAIRFAX, VA (March 18, 2022) — On April 28, 2022, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will publish its annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report edition.As the name denotes, this edition is a part of our decades-long tradition of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.In addition to their athletic ability, the students named 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, are at least sophomores academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities. Of the nearly 1,000 scholar-athletes nominated, one male and one female athlete will be selected as Sports Scholar of the Year.The top women (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Bryanna Brown, Lincoln University, Basketball     
  • Natalie Chou, University of California, Los Angeles, Basketball     
  • Logan Eggleston, University of Texas at Austin, Volleyball     
  • Arianna Fisher, University of Missouri, Track/Cross Country
  • Mia Gordon, Miami University, Field Hockey
  • Sophie Jaques, Ohio State University, Ice Hockey     
  • Gabriela Leon, University of Louisville, Track/Cross Country
  • Ivana Shah, University of Akron, Golf
  • Cecily Stoute, University of Georgia, Soccer
  • Kinsley Washington, University of California, Los Angeles, Softball

The top men (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Trammell Anthony, Shenandoah University, Football & Basketball
  • DeWayne Carter, Duke University, Football         
  • Nakobe Dean, University of Georgia, Football
  • Andrei Duarte, Georgia State University, Tennis
  • Jacob Haines, New York University, Swimming        
  • Isaiah Holmes, University of Miami, Track/Cross Country
  • Tyler Johnson, Ohio State University, Track/Cross Country
  • Aaron Mateo Olmos, Oregon State University, Wrestling
  • Shea Pitts, University of California, Los Angeles, Football
  • Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt University, Basketball 

Past Ashe scholars include Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011); the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003); San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993); and Stanford University’s Simone Manuel (2017), — a four-time Olympic medalist — just to name a few who have gone on to achieve great success.  The 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year semifinalists will be announced prior to publication date.            

For more than three decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America’s premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role that higher education plays in the lives of students, professionals, their families and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.



Related Stories
Freeman Hrabowski Portrait 20190206 16x22 300 Ppi Dsc 9181
Press Releases
Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2021 Dr. John Hope Franklin Award.
2021 08 13 01 27 39 Pm Synetra Hughes 081321
Press Releases
University of Arkansas's College of Business Names Synetra Hughes Managing Director for Diversity Office
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Student Org. and Commuter Services
ESU Student Activity Association
Dean of Students
Indiana State University
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE FOR NEUROSCIENCE
University of Rhode Island
Director of the School of Nursing and Mary Jane Sursa Distinguished Professor
Ball State
Assistant Director of Student Engagement
ESU Student Activity Association
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Community College of Baltimore County
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
We’re Not OK: Black Faculty Experiences and Higher Education Strategies with Authors Dr. Antija Allen and Justin Stewart
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More