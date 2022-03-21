For Immediate Release

Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 28, 2022 —Top 20 Announced



FAIRFAX, VA (March 18, 2022) — On April 28, 2022, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will publish its annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report edition.As the name denotes, this edition is a part of our decades-long tradition of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.In addition to their athletic ability, the students named 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, are at least sophomores academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities. Of the nearly 1,000 scholar-athletes nominated, one male and one female athlete will be selected as Sports Scholar of the Year.The top women (in alphabetical order) are:



Bryanna Brown, Lincoln University, Basketball

Natalie Chou, University of California, Los Angeles, Basketball

Logan Eggleston, University of Texas at Austin, Volleyball

Arianna Fisher, University of Missouri, Track/Cross Country

Mia Gordon, Miami University, Field Hockey

Sophie Jaques, Ohio State University, Ice Hockey

Gabriela Leon, University of Louisville, Track/Cross Country

Ivana Shah, University of Akron, Golf

Cecily Stoute, University of Georgia, Soccer

Kinsley Washington, University of California, Los Angeles, Softball

The top men (in alphabetical order) are:



Trammell Anthony, Shenandoah University, Football & Basketball



DeWayne Carter, Duke University, Football

Nakobe Dean, University of Georgia, Football

Andrei Duarte, Georgia State University, Tennis

Jacob Haines, New York University, Swimming

Isaiah Holmes, University of Miami, Track/Cross Country

Tyler Johnson, Ohio State University, Track/Cross Country

Aaron Mateo Olmos, Oregon State University, Wrestling

Shea Pitts, University of California, Los Angeles, Football

Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt University, Basketball

Past Ashe scholars include Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011); the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003); San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993); and Stanford University’s Simone Manuel (2017), — a four-time Olympic medalist — just to name a few who have gone on to achieve great success. The 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year semifinalists will be announced prior to publication date.

