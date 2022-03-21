For Immediate Release
Contact: Ralph Newell
Ralph@DiverseEducation.com
Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report to be published on April 28, 2022 —Top 20 Announced
FAIRFAX, VA (March 18, 2022) — On April 28, 2022, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will publish its annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars special report edition.As the name denotes, this edition is a part of our decades-long tradition of recognizing outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.In addition to their athletic ability, the students named 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars are students of color who have maintained a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5, are at least sophomores academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities. Of the nearly 1,000 scholar-athletes nominated, one male and one female athlete will be selected as Sports Scholar of the Year.The top women (in alphabetical order) are:
- Bryanna Brown, Lincoln University, Basketball
- Natalie Chou, University of California, Los Angeles, Basketball
- Logan Eggleston, University of Texas at Austin, Volleyball
- Arianna Fisher, University of Missouri, Track/Cross Country
- Mia Gordon, Miami University, Field Hockey
- Sophie Jaques, Ohio State University, Ice Hockey
- Gabriela Leon, University of Louisville, Track/Cross Country
- Ivana Shah, University of Akron, Golf
- Cecily Stoute, University of Georgia, Soccer
- Kinsley Washington, University of California, Los Angeles, Softball
The top men (in alphabetical order) are:
- Trammell Anthony, Shenandoah University, Football & Basketball
- DeWayne Carter, Duke University, Football
- Nakobe Dean, University of Georgia, Football
- Andrei Duarte, Georgia State University, Tennis
- Jacob Haines, New York University, Swimming
- Isaiah Holmes, University of Miami, Track/Cross Country
- Tyler Johnson, Ohio State University, Track/Cross Country
- Aaron Mateo Olmos, Oregon State University, Wrestling
- Shea Pitts, University of California, Los Angeles, Football
- Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt University, Basketball
Past Ashe scholars include Baylor University’s Robert Griffin III (2011); the University of Tennessee’s Kara Lawson (2003); San Diego State University’s Marshall Faulk (1993); and Stanford University’s Simone Manuel (2017), — a four-time Olympic medalist — just to name a few who have gone on to achieve great success. The 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year semifinalists will be announced prior to publication date.
For more than three decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America’s premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role that higher education plays in the lives of students, professionals, their families and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.