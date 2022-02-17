Graduate Education Special Report to be published on March 17, 2022

Contact: Maya Matthews Minter

FAIRFAX, VA.—Diverse: Issues In Higher Education (Diverse) is pleased to announce a special report on graduate education in its next edition. The issue will focus on current matters affecting graduate school faculty, administrators, and students.

Plus, for the second consecutive year, we present a cohort of Diverse Rising Graduate Scholars. With nominations pouring in from all over the country, the Diverse team identified this group of 10 exceptional graduate students based on standout scholarship thus far and their current trajectory toward a very promising future in academia and beyond.

In alphabetical order, their names include Matthew Culberson, The University of Michigan; Nathaniel Hudson, The University of Kentucky; Bryan Jenkins, Howard University; Angie Nga Le, Florida International University; Luis Mestre, Indiana University, Bloomington; Quatez Scott, The University of Toledo; Nancy Uriegas, The University of South Carolina; Melissa Wheeler, Northern Arizona University; Rhondene Wint, The University of California, Merced; and Pamela Zabala, Duke University.

We also plan to look at graduate schools’ continuous responses to COVID-19 and its variants. This is certainly an edition you will not want to miss!





