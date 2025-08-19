Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

US Black Engineer and Information Technology Magazine on The Student Debt Crisis: America’s Moral Urgency

Aug 19, 2025

US Black Engineer and Information Technology Magazine’s "Paying less than the Sticker Price for College” highlights the choices families make when selecting an institution of higher education. The article also discusses how The Student Debt Crisis dives into why so many Americans have student loan debt and solutions for "debtors, borrowers, and policymakers."

Don’t miss the chance to own a signed copy of The Student Debt Crisis: America’s Moral Urgency and a one-year digital subscription to Diverse: Issues In Higher Education! Pre-Order today.

