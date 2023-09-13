Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report: Class of 2022 Average Starting Salaries Higher than Those of Previous Class

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 13, 2023

The average starting salary for recent graduates with bachelor’s degrees has risen noticeably, according to findings from a new National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) report.

The report, NACE’s Summer 2023 Salary Survey, found that the overall average salary for graduates increased from $55,911 for the Class of 2021 to $60,028 for the Class of 2022.Salary

“This notable increase for the Class of 2022 comes on the heels of the overall average salary for Class of 2021 graduates inching up just 1.2% as the job market was still experiencing the effects of the pandemic,” said NACE President Shawn VanDerziel.

Between the two classes, the five highest-paid categories of majors remained the same. Computer and information sciences was the highest, with an average starting salary of $86,964.

“We can attribute the jump in starting salary for the Class of 2022 to the large increase in new college graduate hiring—and the competition for this talent,” VanDerziel said. “Our Job Outlook 2022 Spring Update survey provided evidence of this surge as participating employers planned a robust hiring increase of 31.6% for the Class of 2022.”

The starting salaries of Class of 2022 master’s degree graduates also saw higher numbers than those for the Class of 2021. The most noticeable increase was in business, where the salary amount jumped by 12% -- from $78,545 to $87,976.

 

 

Related Stories
Dr. Maithreyi Gopalan
Reports & Data
Study: CEI Civics Test Policy Ineffective at Improving Youth Voter Turnout
Paperwork
Reports & Data
A New Way of Looking at Administrative Burdens and Race
Istockphoto 90408024 612x612
Reports & Data
Report: North Carolina Only State Where Average Graduate Salary Lower Than Living Wage
A Morehouse homecoming
Reports & Data
Report: Students Interested in HBCUs Have Unique Wants
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Administrative Specialist
Florida Gulf Coast University
Chief Health and Wellness Officer
Dartmouth College
Middle Tennessee State University
Financial Admin Coordinator
University of Pennsylvania
Community College of Baltimore County
District Office Accounting Specialist
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.
Read More
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie