Report: Multiple Aspects of Higher Ed Can Benefit from AI Use

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to benefit multiple aspects of higher education, from logistics to the student experience, according to a new playbook from Complete College America and T3 Advisory.

The playbook, “Attainment with AI Making a Real Difference in College Completion with Artificial Intelligence,” describes the ways in which higher ed can take advantage of what AI has to offer amid the surge in AI discussion this year.

According to one study, approximately more than 30% of all students were already using generative AI technology in the classroom during the 2022-2023 academic year.

“AI presents an untapped well of opportunities to transform higher education for the better: augmenting capacity among employees who support students in a time of dwindling resources, improving the student experience through timely information, predicting students that would benefit from additional support, customizing messaging to individual students, enabling highly personalized interventions that build on strengths rather than deficits, mining previously unruly datasets, and more that we have yet even to understand,” the publication wrote.

The playbook claims that AI can help support and improve three facets of higher education: organizational effectiveness, teaching and learning, and the student experience.

Among other functions, AI can assist with developing institution-relevant cultural competency training for employees; simulations for leadership training; additional educational content for students; and specialized orientations for certain student demographics.