Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Proctor Institute Releases Traffic Stop Perspectives Report

Johnny Jackson
Apr 15, 2024

The Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute of Leadership, Equity, and Justice (Proctor Institute) has released one of its latest report on the perspectives of law enforcement.

Police/Civilian Encounters: Officers’ Perspectives on Traffic Stops and the Climate for Policing” is designed to increase understanding of traffic stop encounters and foster meaningful dialogue for improved relationships in communities.

Dr. Marybeth GasmanDr. Marybeth GasmanThe report focuses on addressing the gap in outcomes based on attitudes and perception by either party of an encounter, according to the author Dr. James Hyman, an assistant professor at Bowie State University. Moreover, the report delves into the perspectives and opinions of police officers themselves.

The new report is a sequel to an earlier paper in the series, “Police/Civilian Encounters: Understanding How and Why They Can Turn Deadly,” which examined encounters by proposing an algorithm for exploring how police and civilian behaviors, during traffic stops, proceed and how they can devolve into contentious, and sometimes fatal, events – particularly for Black men.

“A shortcoming of that first report was its inability to consider whether, and if so how, the attitudes and perceptions held by either party may have contributed to the encounter’s outcome,” said Hyman.

According to the report, traffic stops account for 40% of all civilian encounters with police, and 66% of officers in the study characterized traffic stops as more dangerous than calls for service.

“Police brutality is a continual problem, and we must understand the dynamics between those involved,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. “We are seeing an increase in calls for a better system of policing. This kind of dialogue can foster accountability and ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

Said Hyman: “My goal, with this and future reports, is to foster a fuller understanding of these encounters in ways that may enable constructive dialogue between police authorities, communities and their leadership.”

Suggested for You
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
NACUFS President and CEO Robert Nelson
Reports & Data
Collegiate Food Services Organization Publishes ‘Campus Dining: 2030 and Beyond’ Report
Related Stories
Caleb Woods R Ic Mw D Lk1wo Unsplash
Reports & Data
Credentials Awarded Drop for Second Year in a Row
Dr. Paula Krebs
Reports & Data
Report: English Majors Employed at Comparable Rates, Educators Can Do More to Prepare Students for Careers
Martin Van Der Werf
Reports & Data
Report: Workers in Rural America Almost Just as Likely to Have Well-Paying Jobs, Amid Racial and Gender Disparities
Cecilia Marshall
Reports & Data
Report: The Advantages that AI Brings to Higher Ed
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Financial Aid Officer II
Florida International University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics