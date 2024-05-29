Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes

New research, led by the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP), dives into questions of postsecondary value and equity.

“By unpacking the nuances of value delivery across different contexts, this research strengthens the evidence-base showing that college is worth the investment. It also can inform policymakers and institutions about targeted strategies to improve the returns on postsecondary education for all students,” said IHEP President Mamie Voight.

IHEP’s “Elevating Equitable Value: Investigating Economic Outcomes of Postsecondary Education” series, informed by data from the Equitable Value Explorer tool, explores questions about postsecondary value.

Research by Trellis Strategies, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), Wayne State University, and the Research Institute at Dallas College completes the seven-paper series.

Field-based researchers across the country, built on the work of the Postsecondary Value Commission by exploring critical questions on post-college outcomes in their own specific context, such as: “how can policy and practice shape equitable value?”

The Equitable Value Explorer tool is based on the Postsecondary Value Commission’s framework; visit equity.postsecondaryvalue.org to learn more.