Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report on ‘Condition of Education’ Sheds Light on Enrollment Trends

Johnny Jackson
May 30, 2024

While the immediate college enrollment rate was generally unchanged between 2012 and 2022, the total number of undergraduates enrolled decreased by 13% over that decade, according to a new report by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Dr. Peggy G. CarrDr. Peggy G. CarrNCES, the statistical center within the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, summarizes developments and trends on the education landscape. It compiles a set of “indicators” of the condition of education in the U.S., from pre-Kindergarten through postsecondary, as well as labor force outcomes and international comparisons.

NCES’s “Report on the Condition of Educationaccrues those data and insights to examine changes over time. This year’s report has more integration of data for outlying areas, expanded findings for private schooling, and a new indicator spotlighting career and technical education.

“We continue to witness important shifts in enrollment — and in so many other facets of the educational experience for American families,” said NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. “Having this comprehensive resource — whether the topic is enrollment, teacher turnover, career and technical education, even international comparisons — is powerful.”

The report found that, in 2022, some 45% of high school completers immediately enrolled in 4-year institutions and 17% immediately enrolled in two-year institutions. Between fall 2012 and fall 2022, undergraduate enrollment increased by 2% at four-year institutions (from 10.6 million to 10.7 million students) and decreased by 35% at two-year institutions (from 7.2 million to 4.7 million students).

NCES has updated its Digest of Education Statistics State Dashboard, as an accompaniment to the Report on the Condition of Education, with state-level data on topics of current interest in American education. The center also plans to undergo a future modernization process to meet future needs of users.

“Our vision is to maintain the same level of rigor NCES is trusted for while also increasing the timeliness and level of detail found in the report,” Commissioner Carr said. “This may well include interim releases throughout the year as data become available, indicators reported at finer levels of geographic detail, and additional analyses to further describe the trends observed.”

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Julian Thompson
Reports & Data
Report Offers Insights into Mental Health Supports at HBCUs
Mamie Voight
Reports & Data
Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes
Desola Lanre Ologun Ig Ur1i X0mq M Unsplash
Reports & Data
Reshaping the Narrative Can Improve Life for Young Black Workers
I Stock 168367619
Reports & Data
While Spring Enrollment is Up, Experts Advise Caution
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Associate Vice President for Research Security and Compliance
Old Dominion University
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor in Center for Information and Communication Sciences
Ball State
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics