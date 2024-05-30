Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Offers Insights into Mental Health Supports at HBCUs

Johnny Jackson
May 30, 2024

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and its Institute for Capacity Building explore the state of mental health on Black college campuses in a new report.

Julian ThompsonJulian ThompsonFrom Awareness to Action: The Imperative for Enhanced Mental Health Support at HBCUs” highlights five key insights. The first is that 1.) HBCUs are not immune from the mental health issues impacting the rest of higher education, but 2.) they are actively pursuing student-centered solutions to address mental health needs.

The report also found that 3.) building culturally responsive, safe spaces makes a difference when connecting HBCU stakeholders to mental health resources. As such, 4.) the institutions are leading innovative practices that can shape higher education’s response to the mental health crisis in 5.) the forthcoming era of mental health activation on Black college campuses.

“From Awareness to Action” also previews a research report conducted in partnership with the Healthy Minds Study regarding mental health perceptions and attitudes at Black colleges and universities. That report will be released in the fall of 2024.

"HBCUs have been shelters in a storm, creating spaces for belonging, vulnerability and well-being for their students during one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of higher education,” said Julian Thompson, senior director of strategy development at UNCF. “We’re proud to shine a light on the great work HBCUs are doing to support the mental and emotional well-being of their students, while also calling for more robust resources, supports and systems that will enable these institutions to fulfill their student-centered missions.”

