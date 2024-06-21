Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Examines Sexual Harassment, Violence Reporting for Student-Athletes

Johnny Jackson
Jun 21, 2024

Student-athletes may find it more difficult to report sexual harassment and violence, according to a report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Sexual Harassment and Violence: Efforts to Help College Athletes” provides GAO’s findings from reviewing issues related to sexual harassment and violence against college athletes.

The report examines barriers for athletes in reporting sexual harassment and violence to their colleges, how selected colleges address sexual harassment and violence in athletic programs, and the extent the U.S. Department of Education monitors colleges' compliance with related Title IX regulations (pertaining to Title IX of the Education Amendment of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities receiving federal funding).

GAO interviewed education officials; representatives from five research, advocacy, sports, and other organizations; officials from 10 colleges in four states; and 13 athletes from the selected colleges.

Those colleges focused on training athletes and others on how to recognize and report sexual harassment and violence. They reported their focus on providing support to those affected by sexual harassment and violence, such as by offering counseling and arranging for students to re-do or make up coursework. That is in addition to following regulatory requirements for investigating and resolving allegations of sexual harassment.

The education department recently published revised regulations that, effective Aug. 1, define sex-based harassment and specify requirements for associated grievance procedures and training.

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Megan Boren
Reports & Data
New SREB Study Examines Teacher Trends
Pexels Diohasbi 3280130
Reports & Data
Landscape Review Finds More Questions in Link Between Higher Ed and Civic Engagement
Redd F 9o8 Yd Ygtt64 Unsplash
Reports & Data
Number of Some College, No Credential Students Continues to Increase
Dr. Kevin Stange
Reports & Data
Research Finds that Higher Ed is Responsive to Labor Markets
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Director
California State University, Stanislaus
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Rowland Fellowship
Rowland Institute at Harvard
Coordinator, BAS Software Development
Austin Community College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Project Manager I - Facilities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers