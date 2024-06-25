Survey Suggests Trend Toward Use of AI in Legal Education

Law schools are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their curricula, according to an AI and Legal Education Survey released by the American Bar Association and the ABA Task Force on Law and Artificial Intelligence.

American Bar Association The survey is a compilation of insights — gathered from 29 law school deans or faculty members between December 2023 and February 2024 — on the integration of AI into legal education. It suggests that AI has had an increasingly significant impact on legal education.

About 55% of law schools that responded reported that they offer classes dedicated to teaching students about AI.

Eighty-three percent of responding law schools reported the availability of curricular opportunities for students to learn how to use AI tools effectively. About 85% are contemplating changes to their curricula in response to the increasing prevalence of AI tools.

The survey also found that 69% of institutions have adapted their academic integrity policies in response to generative AI. But 62% of law school had not decided how to approach the use of generative AI by applicants.

The survey indicates there may be a trend toward integrating AI literacy across legal disciplines, from legal writing to clinical practice, suggesting a broader acknowledgment that familiarity with AI tools and concepts is becoming essential for future legal professionals.