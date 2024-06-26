Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report: Higher Education Administration Pay Soars as Faculty Pay Lags

Johnny Jackson
Jun 26, 2024

Real average salaries for full-time faculty members remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP).

The Annual Report on the Economic Status of the Profession, 2023–24, highlights trends in faculty compensation, tenure and contingency, pay equity, and institutional finances in higher education. Its findings come from AAUP’s annual Faculty Compensation Survey.

The report revealed that growth in salaries for college and university presidents continued to outpace the growth in full-time faculty salaries; president salaries in 2023–24 ranged from $259,000 at public associate institutions without ranking systems to over $912,000 at private-independent doctoral universities.

It found that, between fall 2022 to fall 2023, real average salaries increased at fewer than half (45.1%, or 380 out of 842) of the institutions participating in the report’s survey.

And regarding institutional finances, over half of the nearly $600 billion in endowment assets were held by less than 1% of the 1,600 private institutions surveyed.

The report documents this and the ongoing shift in the makeup of the academic workforce from mostly full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty members to mostly faculty members holding contingent appointments that are ineligible for tenure.

Read Next
Istockphoto 1307457391 612x612
Reports & Data
Study Reveals Teacher Perceptions of Chronically Absent Students
June 26, 2024
Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Istockphoto 1307457391 612x612
Reports & Data
Study Reveals Teacher Perceptions of Chronically Absent Students
American Bar Association
Reports & Data
Survey Suggests Trend Toward Use of AI in Legal Education
Clay Banks Ocnokx Bmw Qg Unsplash
Reports & Data
Study: Law School Debt Weighs Down Many
Nathan Dumlao Vx Hx2q Lltdw Unsplash
Reports & Data
Workforce Status Makes the Difference for Undocumented Graduates
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Rowland Fellowship
Rowland Institute at Harvard
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Assistant Director
California State University, Stanislaus
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Network Administrator II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers