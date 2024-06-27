New Report Amplifies Voices of Student Fathers in Higher Education

Newly released research highlights policy reforms and institutional support systems that target student fathers, particularly Black and brown fathers, in higher education.

The nonprofit Generation Hope, which provides direct support and national advocacy for student parents in college, has released “EmpowerED Dads: Amplifying Voices, Advancing Higher Education for Student Fathers.”

“Student fathers navigate a unique intersection of responsibilities as they balance working toward their degree with the joys and challenges of parenthood,” said Dr. Brittani Williams, director of advocacy policy and research at Generation Hope, who authored the report with Marlee Breakstone, the group’s senior policy manager.

“Despite their presence, they [fathers] often lack visibility on campus and in research, leading to their voices and needs being overlooked,” she continued. “Our report aims to take a step in closing this gap by shedding light on their experiences, addressing the systemic challenges they face and championing their academic and personal successes.”

The report, which includes narratives of student fathers, advocates for solutions to enhance their academic success. It calls for informed policy changes to better support student fathers and address systemic challenges they face in pursuit of their degrees. It also identifies specific needs and barriers, advocating for the development of targeted support programs and resources tailored to student fathers' requirements.