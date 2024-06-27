Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Documents Accountability, Culture in Northwestern Athletics

Johnny Jackson
Jun 27, 2024

Many of the student-athletes who participated in a recent review of athletics accountability and culture expressed appreciation for the resources made available to them at Northwestern University, according to a university report by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Michael SchillMichael SchillThe firm conducted an 11-month-long independent review of the university’s processes and accountability mechanisms to detect, report, and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs.

Independent Review of Northwestern University Athletics Department Report and Recommendations” found that Northwestern and its athletics department is committed toto the well-being of their student-athletes.

“As a university, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our community, including student-athletes,” said Northwestern President Michael Schill.

“I am proud that Attorney General Lynch and her team found a robust culture within Athletics that is exemplary of the values we seek to uphold at Northwestern,” he continued. “Their diligent examination of the Athletics culture is an instrumental part of our path towards continuous improvement, and we are committed to implementing their recommendations.”

The review, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, was commissioned to examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics and its consistency with the university’s mission and values as a leading academic institution. It was part of a series of steps that Schill and Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Dr. Derrick Gragg took, starting in July 2023, to uphold student-athlete safety and ensure the athletics program fully aligned with university values.

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Download (4)
Reports & Data
New Report Amplifies Voices of Student Fathers in Higher Education
Istockphoto 1307457391 612x612
Reports & Data
Study Reveals Teacher Perceptions of Chronically Absent Students
American Association of University Professors
Reports & Data
Report: Higher Education Administration Pay Soars as Faculty Pay Lags
American Bar Association
Reports & Data
Survey Suggests Trend Toward Use of AI in Legal Education
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Rowland Fellowship
Rowland Institute at Harvard
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Project Manager I - Facilities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Assistant Dean and Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor, Division of Applied Undergraduate Studies
New York University School of Professional Studies
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvine
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers