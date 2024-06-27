Report Documents Accountability, Culture in Northwestern Athletics

Many of the student-athletes who participated in a recent review of athletics accountability and culture expressed appreciation for the resources made available to them at Northwestern University, according to a university report by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

The firm conducted an 11-month-long independent review of the university’s processes and accountability mechanisms to detect, report, and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs.

“Independent Review of Northwestern University Athletics Department Report and Recommendations” found that Northwestern and its athletics department is committed toto the well-being of their student-athletes.

“As a university, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of our community, including student-athletes,” said Northwestern President Michael Schill.

“I am proud that Attorney General Lynch and her team found a robust culture within Athletics that is exemplary of the values we seek to uphold at Northwestern,” he continued. “Their diligent examination of the Athletics culture is an instrumental part of our path towards continuous improvement, and we are committed to implementing their recommendations.”

The review, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, was commissioned to examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics and its consistency with the university’s mission and values as a leading academic institution. It was part of a series of steps that Schill and Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Dr. Derrick Gragg took, starting in July 2023, to uphold student-athlete safety and ensure the athletics program fully aligned with university values.