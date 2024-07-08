Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Gallup Survey Finds Declining Confidence in Higher Education

Johnny Jackson
Jul 8, 2024

Americans are nearly equally divided among those who have high levels of confidence (36%), some confidence (32%), or little or no confidence (32%) in higher education, according to the Lumina-Gallup survey conducted June 3-23. But a decade ago, in 2015, Gallup found that most respondents (57%) had high confidence in higher education, while 10% had little or none.

Nearly all of those who have little, or no confidence (94%) said that higher education is headed in the wrong direction; the sentiment was shared by 81% of those who have some confidence and 30% of those with high levels of confidence.

The survey found that, while the percentage of Americans who express high levels of confidence in higher education stabilized this year after significant drops in the previous two measurements, there has been shifting, with fewer having mixed views and more expressing little or no confidence in it.

It noted that the story is largely a political one, with relatively few Republicans expressing confidence in colleges and universities — now 20% of Republican are confident and 50% have little or no confidence, compared to 56% of Republicans with high confidence, and 11% with little or none in 2015. This, the survey concludes, is primarily because Republican respondents feel colleges are pushing liberal political agendas on students. To the extent these views are held by parents and young adults, it could lead to drops in college applications and enrollment.

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Download (6)
Reports & Data
Report: Work Remains to Ensure Postsecondary Education Access in Prison
Oif
Reports & Data
Report Documents Accountability, Culture in Northwestern Athletics
Download (4)
Reports & Data
New Report Amplifies Voices of Student Fathers in Higher Education
Istockphoto 1307457391 612x612
Reports & Data
Study Reveals Teacher Perceptions of Chronically Absent Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Communications Officer II- (Hybrid)
Georgia Tech
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers