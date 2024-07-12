Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Survey: Most Students Report Stress, Anxiety About Election

Johnny Jackson
Jul 12, 2024

Most students are stressed or anxious about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, according to a national survey conducted by virtual health and well-being provider, Timely Care.

Dr. Jerry WalkerDr. Jerry WalkerIn July, the provider conducted an online survey of 1,491 two- and four-year college students to examine their mental health and well-being. The polling found that 65% of respondents expressed feeling stressed or anxious about the election, wherein 63% said they planned to vote and 31% said they were undecided.

Notwithstanding, only about half of respondents (52%) said that engaging in political dialogue with others at college affected their mental health, noting that cost-of-living (36%), physical health (35%), relationships (32%), and student debts (30%) were among the primary causes of their stress and anxiety — second to mental health (54%).

“While the upcoming U.S. Presidential election is a significant source of stress for many students, it’s encouraging to see that a majority feel their candidates care about the issues that matter to them,” said Dr. Jerry Walker, executive director of mental health services for TimelyCare.

About 77% of students reported feeling like their candidate of choice cares about the issues that matter to them.

“This sense of hope amidst the anxiety highlights the importance of providing robust mental health support during such pivotal times,” said Walker.

