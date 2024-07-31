Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Survey Finds Lasting Faith in Higher Ed with Critique

Johnny Jackson
Jul 31, 2024

Varying Degrees 2024 is New America's eighth annual survey on higher education.Varying Degrees 2024 is New America's eighth annual survey on higher education.New AmericaAmericans still generally value higher education and support more investment from the state and federal government to make it more affordable, according to a new report from New America.

Varying Degrees 2024” — authored by senior policy analyst Sophie Nguyen, director Rachel Fishman, and program associate Olivia Cheche, all with the Education Policy Program at New America — is based on a nationally representative survey. It explores how Americans have evolved their opinions of higher education’s value over time. It sampled 1,705 adults to gauge Americans’ confidence in the current state of higher education, addressing issues such as affordability, funding, and accountability.

The annual survey, now in its eighth year, found that 36% of Americans think higher education is fine how it is with more than 70% of Americans still wanting their children or family members to earn at least some postsecondary education.

About 75% think higher education offers a good return on investment and say the value of an associate and a bachelor’s degree is worth it even if students need to borrow to attend.

“Our year-to-year findings show that while a majority of Americans are unhappy with the way higher education operates, they still recognize the benefits of having a postsecondary credential and still want their children and family members to pursue one,” read the report. “And they want to see more investment from the state and federal government to make college more affordable.

“Even if Americans have lost confidence in the overall state of higher education, they still want more investment from the government to make college more accessible and affordable. Policymakers and college administrators need to keep this complexity in mind as they are working to restore public trust in the system.

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Christina Wocintechchat Com Y3 Yyx Za7bjs Unsplash
Reports & Data
Postsecondary Education Critical for High-Earning Jobs of the Future
Download (12)
Reports & Data
Poll Highlights Political, Regional Differences in Perceptions of Climate Change
Dr. Ioana G. Hulbert
Reports & Data
Survey: Most Instructors Not Facing Academic Freedom Challenges
Download (11)
Reports & Data
Report Shows Possible Ebbs, Flows of School Crime and Safety
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Operations Manager
Princeton University
Associate Director, Admissions Systems, Undergraduate Admissions
Wake Forest University
District Director of Human Resources
State Center Community College District
Faculty, Accounting
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers