Report: How States Used Pandemic Relief Funding to Promote Student Well-Being

Johnny Jackson
Aug 8, 2024

A new report from EdTrust suggests that state leaders should review their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) investments to prioritize funding those programs that were successful and would most equitably benefit students.

Nancy DuchesneauNancy Duchesneau“Some students, including students of color, students from low-income households, or of LGBTQ+ identity, faced greater mental health challenges during the pandemic, and it’s essential that school leaders, when dealing with budget constraints, recognize those needs,” said Nancy Duchesneau, senior P-12 research manager at EdTrust.

Duchesneau co-authored “How to Prioritize Funding for Students’ Social, Emotional, and Academic Development,” which explains how certain states used ESSER funds that expire Sept. 30.

States invested in administrative approaches to improve discipline practices, wraparound services, professional development, and community engagement. For example, Louisiana collects student absenteeism and discipline data from each school system and supports leaders in implementing early-warning dropout systems, and Texas invested in guidance to schools on how to maximize mental health professionals on campus as a component of wraparound services.

“Evidence-based investments in students’ social, emotional, and academic development are vital to support not only individual students’ growth but boost the performance of schools overall,” said Duchesneau.

The report helps state leaders to learn from others’ successes and take note of ineffective uses of federal funds.

“As states and districts grapple with important decisions about supporting student’s social, emotional, and academic development beyond COVID relief funding, this report by EdTrust provides an important roadmap for sustaining these critical investments,” said Lakeisha Steele, vice president of policy at CASEL. “Our nation’s students need and deserve a high-quality education that integrates social and emotional skill development to ensure their success in school and life. With the American Rescue Plan Act, we have seen what is possible for students when they are provided appropriate resources, and now is not the time to abandon them.”

The trusted source for all job seekers