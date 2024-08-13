Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Examines the Four-Day School Week

Johnny Jackson
Aug 13, 2024

Though overall teacher turnover increased in districts that moved to four-day school weeks, morale and retention rates improved due to the reduced workweek, according to a new report from Keystone Policy Center.

Van SchoalesVan Schoales"Doing Less with Less: How a Four-Day School Week Affects Student Learning and the Teacher Workforce" examines the implications and outcomes of the increasingly popular shortened week across various school districts in Colorado, which has 119 four-day districts representing 14% of the state’s student population.

The report gives a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the benefits and challenges of an abbreviated calendar — particularly considering many districts face budget constraints, teacher shortages, and need more flexibility in educational delivery.

Conversely, the report noted that districts must contend with the mixed effects of schedule changes for families regarding childcare and access to school-based services.

"This report not only highlights why many districts choose this model, hoping to save costs and increase teacher retention, but shows the actual impact in terms of lower student performance, childcare challenges and higher teacher turnover in four-day school districts,” said Van Schoales, senior policy director at Keystone Policy Center. “Our goal is to provide policymakers with the tools and information they need to navigate this complex issue."

Suggested for You
Eloy Ortiz Oakley
Reports & Data
New Study Measures ‘Return on Investment’ in Cal Higher Education for Low- and Moderate-Income Learners
Shawn VanDerziel.
Reports & Data
Recruiters, Students Differ on New Grad Career Readiness
Shawn VanDerziel
Reports & Data
For Employers, Experience a Key Attribute on Graduates’ Resumés
SREB recently released its 'The Skills Employers Demand: An Analysis of the Research' report to aid educators and policymakers as they work to integrate soft, employability skills into secondary and postsecondary education.
Reports & Data
Employers Seek ‘Success Skills’ Among Potential Employees: Report
Related Stories
Kelsey Jennings, the lead author on the paper, worked as an urban outreach specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources before coming to Virginia Tech.
Reports & Data
Study Examines Diversity in, Barriers to Wildlife Viewing
Nancy Duchesneau
Reports & Data
Report: How States Used Pandemic Relief Funding to Promote Student Well-Being
Florida A&M University
Reports & Data
Final Report on Dubious FAMU Gift Recommends Policy Changes
University of California Los Angeles
Reports & Data
Report Suggests Audiences Appreciate Diverse Casts
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Network and Telecommunications Engineering
Austin Community College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Tenure-track appointment: Thelma Finlayson Chair in Biological Control
Simon Fraser Univ
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers