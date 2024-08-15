Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Show Challenges, Strategies in Student Learning

Johnny Jackson
Aug 15, 2024

Learning continues to be an obstacle for nearly a third of students, according to 2023-24 survey data released by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Dr. Peggy G. CarrDr. Peggy G. Carr“In the latest data from the School Pulse Panel survey we are seeing signs of change in the areas of learning recovery and student absences in public schools.” said NCES Commissioner Dr. Peggy G. Carr.

NCES, part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, reported that public school leaders nationwide estimated, on average, 32% of their students ended the school year a grade level behind in at least one academic subject — nearly equal to the 33% reported in 2021–22.

Survey data were collected June 11-25 from 1,651 participating public K–12 schools (and school leaders) from every state and the District of Columbia. Data sets cover 2023–24 student attendance and learning recovery and strategies therein.

For example, most survey respondents noted strategies their school used to support learning recovery for students included identifying individual student academic needs with diagnostic assessment data (88%), identifying individual student academic needs with formative assessment data (85%), or remedial instruction (82%). There was a 23-point swing, from 14% in 2021-22 to 37% in 2023-24, in school reporting having extended the school day, the school week, or the school year to accommodate learning recovery activities.

“These new data are encouraging and give insight into strategies schools are using to promote recovery,” said Carr.

