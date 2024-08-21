Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Report Outlines Assesses Civics Education at Community Colleges

Johnny Jackson
Aug 21, 2024

Dr. R. Lance HolbertDr. R. Lance HolbertFew community colleges offer courses that are specifically designated as “civic learning,” according to a report examining the current state of civics education in primary and secondary schools.

The Community College and Civics Report — a joint project of the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center and the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) — explores how civics education opportunities are offered inside and outside community college classrooms. It also identifies ways to strengthen and broaden the offerings.

“With a presidential election on the horizon, there is no better time to be reminded of the many ways every institution of higher education contributes to a thriving democracy,” said Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of AAC&U. “This report demonstrates how community colleges continue to be at the forefront of these civic efforts as foundational anchors within the communities they serve.”

Dr. Lynn PasquerellaDr. Lynn PasquerellaThe report is based on a 2023 survey of institutional leaders at 145 community colleges in 42 states. The respondents included community college presidents, provosts, vice presidents of academic affairs, directors, and faculty members. It found that, while community-based engagement opportunities abound at community colleges, civics education and resources may be lacking.

Nearly all respondents (92%) said their community college offers such experiences as service learning, internships, community-based research, and clinical fieldwork in the curriculum. But only about a quarter of respondents (26%) said U.S. history is required, and fewer said that students are required to take courses such as American government and politics (20%), the U.S. Constitution (10%), or understanding civic institutions (14%).

“This report offers a window into the wealth of opportunities community colleges can offer for the advancement of civic education,” said Dr. R. Lance Holbert, director of the Leonore Annenberg Institute for Civics (LAIC) at the Annenberg Public Policy Center. “Civics needs to be a core focus of all academic institutions, and this report reveals how community colleges are playing their part to develop a knowledgeable, engaged citizenry.”

