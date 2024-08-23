Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Proctor Institute Explores Higher Ed ‘Equity’ in 3-Part Series

Johnny Jackson
Aug 23, 2024

The Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity, & Justice has released its final report on equity in higher education.

Dr. Marybeth GasmanDr. Marybeth GasmanWounded Healers: The Pandemic, Racial Battle Fatigue, and Higher Education in California” is part of a Proctor Institute’s three-report “Year of Equity” research series examining equity in K-12 and higher education.

“This series allows us to focus our research efforts on equity and see the role it plays in different educational contexts,” said Dr. Marybeth Gasman, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Endowed Chair and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. “Giving this platform to scholars also allows us to see where strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities may lie in educational equity.”

The Proctor Institute is a national center devoted to exploring issues of leadership, equity, and justice in higher education. It brings together researchers, practitioners, and community members to work toward the common goals of diversifying leadership, enhancing equity, and fostering justice for all.

“Wounded Healers” is the third report (released in August) in its latest research endeavor. It examines the impact of the 2020 quadruple pandemic, a four-part interconnection of health crises, financial calamity, climate change, and racial violence, on the experiences of Black students, faculty, and staff in the California higher education systems.

The first report, titled “Caring or Capitalizing: How HSIs Leverage Title V Funds,” published in February. It investigates how Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) use Title V funding and whether they prioritize Latinx students with grant activities.

Reframing College: Mexican American Students, Higher Education and Family Restorative Justice” published in May as the second report in the series; it explores the impact of an early college success program in San Luis, Arizona, that targets Mexican American, first-generation college students through family engagement and validation of Latinx scholarly identity.

