Campus Unrest Not Affecting Fall Recruiting, Hiring

About 55% of employers expressed slight or no concern regarding the impacts of potential political or social unrest on college campuses, according to new research by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

“Our research found that the potential for student protests and unrest will not alter college recruiting as the demonstrations mostly involve only certain organizations, industries, or institutions,” said NACE President and CEO Shawn VanDerziel, noting that nearly 80% of employers indicated they have no intention of adjusting fall recruiting plans.

The NACE Quick Poll on Campus Protests and University Recruiting for Fall 2024 was conducted, from July 29 through Aug. 13, 2024, to assess ways that campus recruiting may be impacted after the increase in campus protests and lockdowns last spring. Respondents included 142 employers and 336 colleges.

The poll found that only about 14% of respondents said they were extremely or very concerned, and most colleges (about 60%) indicated that — while many have plans in place for campus unrest — they did not experience mass protests last spring.

“The bottom line for employers is that student activism overwhelmingly does not factor into hiring decisions as just 6% indicated that it does come into play,” said VanDerziel.