In Turn of Events, Anthony Poindexter Will Remain at Penn State

Clemson University's offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott, will become the University of Virginia’s new head football coach, according to Jerry Ratcliffe, a writer who covers UVA sports. Photo from Purdue Athletics

The news comes as many were confident that Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's football safeties coach, would soon become the University of Virginia's new head football coach, replacing former coach Bronco Mendenhall, who unexpectedly resigned last week.

An All-America defensive back who recently entered the College Football Hall of Fame, Pointdexter was a fan favorite and his hiring was called 'imminent' by one report. But, on Wednesday, Pointdexter reportedly told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that he would remain at Penn State instead.

"Just received a text from #PennState co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter: 'Timing is everything for both sides. There will be a day, but I'm going to stay at Penn State,'" tweeted Rittenberg.

The reason for the sudden change of events remains unknown.