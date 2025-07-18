Alabama A&M Names Thai Floyd as First Female Football Play-by-Play Announcer

Alabama A&M University has broken new ground in collegiate sports broadcasting by appointing Thai Floyd as the first woman to serve as the football team's full-time play-by-play announcer. The historic appointment also makes Floyd the first woman to hold this position at any Historically Black College and University (HBCU) nationwide.

Floyd will serve as the voice of the Bulldogs throughout the 2025 season at the Huntsville, Alabama institution, which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Her appointment represents a significant milestone in diversifying sports broadcasting at the collegiate level.

A Florida A&M University alumna, Floyd brings broadcasting experience to her new role. She previously worked as a digital media specialist for Alabama A&M athletics and has covered sporting events across high school, college, and professional levels. Her portfolio includes work as a sideline reporter and play-by-play commentator for ESPN+ and ESPNU, with assignments covering FBS bowl games and the Celebration Bowl.

Floyd's work has been featured across major media platforms including NBC Sports Philadelphia, HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated, and ESPN's Andscape, establishing her as a respected voice in sports journalism.

Floyd's path to the broadcast booth was influenced by her father, William Floyd, a Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers who transitioned to broadcasting after his NFL career.

"I grew up watching my dad work as a broadcaster after he retired from the NFL, so I've been around the game and the business my whole life," Floyd said.

Her long-term aspirations extend beyond her current role.

"I'd love to call college football on TV one day — that's definitely the goal. Just staying focused, learning, and trusting the process," she said.

Floyd's appointment comes at a time when female representation in play-by-play announcing remains limited. Research indicates that women comprise approximately nine percent of play-by-play announcers in sports broadcasting. Notable pioneers include Beth Mowins, who became the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game, and Tiffany Greene, the first African American woman to serve as a play-by-play commentator for college football on a major network.

Floyd views her role as part of a broader movement toward inclusivity in sports media.

"Having a seat at the table means making space for every Black woman who's ever been overlooked or told she didn't belong in this industry," she said. "I'm just blessed to be walking in purpose and hoping my journey reminds the next Black woman that we're not here to fit in — we're here to take up space and change the game."