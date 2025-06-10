Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Fisk University to End Historic Women's Gymnastics Program After 2026 Season

Walter Hudson
Jun 10, 2025

Fisk U3Fisk University will close its groundbreaking women's gymnastics program following the 2026 season, marking the end of a pioneering chapter in HBCU athletics.

The Nashville institution made collegiate sports history in 2023 as the first historically Black college or university to establish a women's artistic gymnastics team. However, the same pioneering status that brought national attention ultimately contributed to operational challenges that led to the program's discontinuation.

Unlike Fisk's other athletic programs, the gymnastics team competed outside the HBCU conference structure, creating significant logistical hurdles. The team faced difficulties securing nearby competition and was required to travel extensively for meets, straining both budget and scheduling resources.

"While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference," said Athletic Director Valencia Jordan. She praised the dedication of the gymnasts, coaching staff, and support personnel who built the program from inception.

The university has committed to supporting affected student-athletes and staff through the transition process as the program winds down over the next two seasons.

The announcement comes shortly after the departure of Morgan Price, the program's most celebrated athlete. Price, a three-time All-American who achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first HBCU gymnast to score a perfect 10, recently transferred to the University of Arkansas to compete alongside her sister Frankie.

Fisk's gymnastics experiment briefly inspired similar efforts across HBCU athletics. Talladega College in Alabama launched its own women's gymnastics program in 2024, though financial constraints forced that program to close after just one season.

The end of Fisk's gymnastics program reflects broader challenges facing smaller institutions attempting to expand into sports outside traditional conference structures, where shared travel costs and regional competition provide crucial support systems for emerging programs.

