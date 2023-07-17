NCAA Fines University of Tennessee Football Program for Recruiting Violations and Direct Cash Payments to Athletes

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 17, 2023

The University of Tennessee football program is being reprimanded for recruiting violations and direct cash payments to athletes reported reported.University Of Tennessee Football

As punishment for offenses such as cash payments totaling about $60,000 given directly to recruits’ parents, the NCAA imposed a multimillion-dollar fine; took away scholarships; and barred former Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt from being hired without N.C.A.A. approval for six years. The school avoided a harsher penalty by cooperating well with investigators.

The imposed $8 million penalty is meant to equate to the university's potential earnings from 2023 and 2024 season bowls and the NCAA pulling several scholarships from the school during the probationary period may slow recruiting.

However, per the imposed sanctions, the school can still compete for a conference or national championship.

“We recognize this was a serious case, and the penalties we received from the Committee on Infractions are consistent with what we expected and negotiated with the NCAA enforcement staff last year,” said Dr. Donde Plowman, chancellor of the University of Tennessee.

The NCAA’s decision in this case demonstrates a potential shift in how the governing body adjudicates violations. Its 2022 constitution calls for the organization to not “punish programs or student-athletes not involved nor implicated in the infraction(s).”

Related Stories
Northwestern University
Sports
Opposition Against Northwestern Stadium Renovation Grows Amid Hazing Scandal Fallout
Pat Fitzgerald
Sports
Northwestern University Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Terminated Amid Hazing Scandal
Tennessee State University
Sports
Tennessee State University Planning to be First HBCU Sponsor for Ice Hockey Program
Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson
Sports
UDC to Unveil Statue of “Grandfather of Black Basketball”
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Military Veteran Opportunity Program Advisor
SUNY Empire State University
Administrative Assistant - President's Office
Tarrant County College District
Dean of Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences
Park Square Executive Search
Social Media Coordinator
George Mason University
Open Rank Clinical Faculty - School Psychology
The University of Iowa College of Education
Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resources
Antelope Valley College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More