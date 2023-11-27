Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith Named Head Football Coach for Michigan State University

Jonathan Smith will become head football coach for Michigan State University (MSU), pending formal approval from the MSU Board of Trustees. Michigan State University

Smith, 44, has led at Oregon State as head coach for the past six seasons, with the Beavers attaining a 16-2 home record over the last three. Under his leadership, the Beavers had their first winning campaign and bowl appearance in eight years in the 2021 season, a berth to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

"Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “He's been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what's required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game's most successful coaches."

In 2022, Smith was named the Pac-12 Co-Head Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year.

Before Oregon State, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington; quarterbacks coach at Boise State; offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Montana; and quarterbacks coach at Idaho.