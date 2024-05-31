Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NCAA Agrees to Remove Transfer Eligibility Rule for Division I Student-Athletes

Johnny Jackson
May 31, 2024

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached an agreement with the NCAA, or the National Collegiate Athletic Association, that would restore competition for student-athletes interested in playing at Division I institutions.

Jonathan KanterJonathan KanterThat is, DOJ filed a proposed consent decree May 30 to prohibit the NCAA from enforcing its transfer eligibility rule.

“This resolution is a testament to the benefits of federal and state enforcers working together to ensure free markets and fair competition for all Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division.

Kanter said Division I student-athletes will be able to choose the institutions that best meet their academic, personal, and professional development needs now free from anticompetitive rules that unfairly limit their mobility.

The proposed consent decree would also prohibit the NCAA from enforcing the “rule of restitution” against anyone in connection with the transfer eligibility rule as well as forbid the intercollegiate organization from implementing rules imposing similar restrictions between Division I colleges and universities.

In January, DOJ’s antitrust division joined a civil lawsuit under the Sherman Act against the NCAA to end the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule. It alleged that the rule limited competition for student-athletes and restricted their ability to transfer to colleges and universities that provided better educational and athletic opportunities for them.

An amended complaint filed by DOJ, 10 states, and the District of Columbia, also alleged that the NCAA’s rule of restitution was anticompetitive because it deterred college athletes from challenging anticompetitive rules in court.

The proposed consent decree, if approved by the court, enjoins the NCAA from enforcing the transfer eligibility rule and from adopting any similar rule in the future. The proposal also requires that the NCAA issue an additional year of eligibility to certain qualifying student-athletes who were previously deemed ineligible to participate because of the transfer eligibility rule.

Suggested for You
Charlie Baker
Student Issues
NCAA, Five Conferences Pursue $2.8B Student-Athletes Settlement
Olivia Womack
2024
Forward Motion, Olivia Womack, 2024 Female Winner
Darius Robinson, the 2024 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year, was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sports
Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Winner Goes First Round to the Arizona Cardinals
Darius Robinson
2024
Faith, Family and Community, Darius Robinson, 2024 Male Winner
Related Stories
Portia Hoeg
Sports
Century-Old Institutions Paving the Way for DEI in Sports with Strategic Plan
Darius Robinson, the 2024 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year, was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sports
Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Winner Goes First Round to the Arizona Cardinals
National Collegiate Athletic Association President Charlie Baker attends the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports
Charlie Baker Goes to the NCAA
The annual NCAA Inclusion Forum convened more than 650 students, faculty, athletic directors, and administrators.
Sports
Diversity at HBCUs Explored at NCAA Inclusion Forum
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director - HR Operations
Tarrant County College District
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor in Center for Information and Communication Sciences
Ball State
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics