Remembering USF's Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

Amir Abdur-Rahim, the head basketball coach for the University of South Florida, died Thursday following complications from a medical procedure. He was 43 and is survived by his wife and three children.

A rising star within collegiate basketball, Abdur-Rahim’s 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, catapulting him to the head coach position at USF.

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim was born in Marietta, Georgia, as the youngest of thirteen children. His older brother Shareef Abdur-Rahim was an NBA All-Star and is the president of the NBA’s G-League.

Prior to his arrival at Kennesaw State, he had coaching stints at Charleston, Murray State and Texas A&M as an assistant.

USF president Rhea Law said Abdur-Rahim made an “indelible impact” at the university.

“In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” Law said.