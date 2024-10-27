Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Remembering USF's Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

Walter Hudson
Oct 27, 2024

Amir Abdur-Rahim, the head basketball coach for the University of South Florida, died Thursday following complications from a medical procedure. He was 43 and is survived by his wife and three children.

A rising star within collegiate basketball, Abdur-Rahim’s 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, catapulting him to the head coach position at USF.Download (12)

“He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation,” USF athletic director Michael Kelly said. “Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the university and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim was born in Marietta, Georgia, as the youngest of thirteen children. His older brother Shareef Abdur-Rahim was an NBA All-Star and is the president of the NBA’s G-League. 

Prior to his arrival at Kennesaw State, he had coaching stints at Charleston, Murray State and Texas A&M as an assistant.

USF president Rhea Law said Abdur-Rahim made an “indelible impact” at the university. 

“In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” Law said.

 

Suggested for You
Penn State Football Coach James Franklin
Sports
Black Head Coaches are Leading Some of the Best College Football Teams in 2024
Cal State La Billie Jean King Statue Dedication 2
Sports
Cal State LA Honors Billie Jean King
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Lgbtq
Reports & Data
Study Evaluates Effects of Policing Gender, Sexuality in Sports
Related Stories
Penn State Football Coach James Franklin
Sports
Black Head Coaches are Leading Some of the Best College Football Teams in 2024
Cal State La Billie Jean King Statue Dedication 2
Sports
Cal State LA Honors Billie Jean King
Felicia Martin
Sports
NCAA Grants Over $1.5 million to Support Student-Athlete Academic Success
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Vice President, Administrative Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Director of Clinical Training - LA Campus
Director of Clinical Training - LA Campus
Assistant or Associate Professor
Ball State
President
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Open Rank Clinical-Track Faculty - Educational Leadership
The University of Iowa College of Education
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers