Michael Vick Hired as Head Coach at Norfolk State

Walter Hudson
Dec 18, 2024

Michael Vick is heading to Norfolk State University. Michael VickMichael Vick

The former NFL quarterback has inked a contract to serve as the head coach at the historically Black university.

"It's an honor to announce that I'll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University…looking forward to coming back home," said Vick, a native of Newport News, Virginia.

Vick, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, was a college football star at Virginia Tech. In 2001, he became the first Black quarterback to be drafted to the NFL first overall, when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

University officials have not commented on the hiring of Vick, but sources say that a planned news conference will take place soon to introduce him to the college community.

Vicks spent nearly two years in jail for his role in facilitating dogfighting. But after his release in 2009, he went on to play five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where in 2010 he achieved a fourth Pro Bowl selection and won Comeback Player of the Year. He later spent one season each with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He retired in 2017, holding the all-time record for quarterback rushing yards, with about 6,10 and has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports.

