Basketball Legend Takes on Leadership Role at Sacramento State

In an unprecedented move bridging professional sports excellence with collegiate athletic development, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has accepted a voluntary position as general manager for Sacramento State men's basketball program.

This unpaid role adds to O'Neal's impressive legacy, which includes four NBA championships, three Finals MVP awards, and a league MVP throughout his illustrious 19-year professional career. The timing coincides with his son Shaqir O'Neal's transfer from Florida A&M to join the Hornets roster under newly appointed head coach Mike Bibby, a former Sacramento Kings star with 14 years of NBA experience.

O'Neal joins a growing trend of high-profile athletes taking management positions at academic institutions. NBA superstar Stephen Curry recently became assistant GM at his alma mater Davidson, while Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young serves in a similar capacity at Oklahoma. Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck previously accepted the GM position at Stanford.

This strategic appointment aligns with Sacramento State's ambitious athletic department revitalization under President J. Luke Wood, the youngest president ever appointed in the California State University system. The university plans to unveil a new basketball facility this fall, signaling its commitment to elevating the program.

The Hornets, coming off a challenging 7-25 season and without an NCAA tournament appearance since joining Division I in 1991, stand to benefit tremendously from O'Neal's basketball acumen and leadership. O'Neal's previous connection to the region includes serving as a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022.