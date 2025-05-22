Scholar-Athlete Turned NBA Coach Returns Home: Jacque Vaughn Joins Kansas Staff

The University of Kansas has made a significant addition to its basketball coaching staff with the hiring of alumnus Jacque Vaughn.

Vaughn returns to Kansas as an assistant coach under Bill Self, becoming the first former NBA head coach to join the Jayhawks' coaching staff.

Vaughn brings more than 15 years of NBA coaching experience, having served as head coach for both the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. During his coaching tenure, he mentored NBA All-Stars including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, as well as former Kansas players Markieff Morris and Jalen Wilson.

"We're very excited to welcome Jacque and Laura into the fold," Self said. "I've known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people."

Vaughn's Kansas career from 1993-97 established him as one of the program's most exceptional student-athletes. He concluded his collegiate career as the Big Eight Conference's all-time assists leader with 804 assists, earning second-team All-American honors during his senior season under Roy Williams while maintaining extraordinary academic standards.

His scholarly achievements were equally impressive, earning Academic All-American First Team selections in both 1996 and 1997. Most notably, Vaughn received the 1997 Academic All-American of the Year award, joining Cole Aldrich as the only Kansas players to earn this prestigious national recognition. Additionally, he was honored by Diverse with the Arthur Ashe Jr. Scholar-Athlete Award in 1996, cementing his status as a role model for student-athletes nationwide.

Following his collegiate career, Vaughn was drafted 27th overall by the Utah Jazz in 1997 and enjoyed a 12-season NBA playing career that included stops with five teams and culminated in an NBA Championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007. He transitioned to coaching as an assistant with San Antonio before becoming head coach of the Orlando Magic in 2012, later leading the Brooklyn Nets to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2023.

"I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater," Vaughn said. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me."

Vaughn replaces Norm Roberts, who recently retired, representing a powerful example of how academic excellence and athletic achievement can create pathways for continued leadership in higher education.