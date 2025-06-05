Howard University Partners with 360 NIL Group to Boost Athletic Recruitment Through Name, Image, Likeness Deals

Howard University's alumni-led Mecca Society has formed a strategic partnership with the 360 NIL Group to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities for the historically Black university's student-athletes, the organizations announced this week.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Howard's ability to recruit and retain top athletic talent amid intensifying competition from other universities offering lucrative NIL deals to prospective student-athletes.

The partnership will begin with a short-term fundraising campaign, including a Day of Giving and targeted donor outreach, before expanding into a longer-term NIL strategy. The effort comes as Howard and other HBCUs face mounting pressure to compete with larger, better-funded athletic programs.

"At a time when HBCUs and other mission-driven institutions face fierce competition for top talent, it is imperative that we invest in scholar-athletes at institutions that value their futures," said Ludwig P. Gaines, president and co-founder of the 360 NIL Group.

The 360 NIL Group, a national consulting firm specializing in NIL strategies and fundraising, will work with the Mecca Society to develop sustainable funding mechanisms for Howard's approximately 400 student-athletes across 19 sports programs.

Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, CEO and co-founder of the 360 NIL Group, said the partnership reflects Howard's historic mission of developing leaders. The university, founded in 1867, has produced notable alumni including Vice President Kamala Harris, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and numerous Olympic athletes.

"This partnership with the Mecca Society is about investing in our scholar-athletes so they can remain at the forefront—academically, athletically, and civically," said Vincent, a prominent higher education leader who has held a variety of leadership posts at the University of Texas at Austin, Hobart and William Smith College, University of Kentucky and Talladega College.

The initiative addresses a critical challenge facing HBCUs since the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness in 2021. Many historically Black institutions have struggled to match the NIL resources available at predominantly white institutions with larger alumni donor bases and corporate partnerships.

Eric Grant, a Mecca Society board member, said the partnership will help Howard "move swiftly and strategically" in the competitive NIL landscape.

Howard's athletic programs have achieved recent success, with the men's basketball team making the NCAA tournament in 2022 and the track and field program producing multiple Olympic athletes. Former Olympian David Oliver, who directs Howard's track and field program, said the university offers student-athletes "something meaningful" beyond athletics.

The Mecca Society, established as a nonprofit alumni collective, focuses on advancing academic, athletic and professional opportunities for Howard student-athletes through NIL deals, leadership development and community engagement.