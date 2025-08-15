Dallas Mavericks Partner with Paul Quinn College for Groundbreaking Sports Management Program

The Dallas Mavericks and Paul Quinn College have announced a partnership that establishes the nation's first NBA team-sponsored sports management major at a historically Black college or university. The innovative "Mavs Sports Management Major" officially launched Friday with an opening convocation featuring former Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall as the keynote speaker.

The program, formally titled "Leadership, Innovation, Sports Management, Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Networking" (LISTEN), represents a significant investment in diversifying the sports industry pipeline while addressing educational equity in higher education.

Paul Quinn College, Dallas's only HBCU, will integrate the new major into its existing curriculum structure, with students receiving comprehensive support that includes Target-sponsored care packages containing dorm essentials and other student necessities.

The program distinguishes itself through extensive real-world application opportunities. Students will engage with Mavericks executives through weekly guest lectures and participate in hands-on projects addressing actual business challenges facing the organization. The curriculum includes case study analysis, creative brief development, and student-led presentations proposing solutions to current Mavericks business scenarios.

Beyond classroom learning, the partnership includes campus engagement initiatives with sponsored events throughout the academic year, entrepreneurship support through integration into the Mavs Business Assist program, and a planned residence hall renovation featuring custom Mavericks-designed murals.

The collaboration aligns with the Mavericks' "Take ACTION!" initiative, which specifically targets racial inequities and promotes sustainable change in North Texas. Sports management and administration have long struggled with representation issues, particularly in executive and leadership positions.

According to industry data, while Black athletes comprise significant portions of professional sports rosters, representation drops dramatically in front office and management roles. This program aims to address that pipeline gap by providing structured pathways from education to industry entry.