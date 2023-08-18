Stupski Foundation Donates $1 Million to Assist Students Affected by Maui Wildfires

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 18, 2023

The Stupski Foundation has provided $1 million to create a fund to financially assist University of Hawaiʻi (UH) students affected by the devasting Maui wildfires.Maui College

“We realize that the recovery process from this devastating tragedy will take years, and we hope that immediate financial support can play a small role in supporting the health and wellbeing of students, faculty, and staff who were directly affected,” said Dr. Cheri Souza, postsecondary success program officer for the Stupski Foundation.

The fund – through the University of Hawaiʻi Foundation – will give immediate cash payments. Application is not needed. UH will be contacting eligible students, which are students impacted by the fires who are enrolled at a UH System campus.

“It’s extraordinary how our private foundations step in where they’re needed the most to help fast-track immediate disbursements to students and their families,” said Tim Dolan, UH vice president of advancement and UH Foundation CEO. “We’re grateful for the Stupski Foundation’s quick action, and the difference it will make for so many of our students.”

 

