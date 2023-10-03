SUNY Transformation Fund to Help Expand Transfer Pathways for SUNY Community College Students

This year's SUNY Transformation Fund will help expand transfer opportunities for SUNY community college students seeking to continuing their education at four-year SUNY institutions, Mid Hudson News. SUNY New Paltz

“Our unprecedented budget investments in SUNY are helping transform the lives of students and build a bright future for themselves and for New York,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We’re working hard to remove barrier for students and ensuring they have the resources they need to earn degrees and enter the workforce ready and prepared for their chosen careers. Businesses in New York can rest assured when they hire these graduates, they’ll be arming their staff with the best of the best.”

As part of the new program, SUNY New Paltz will hire an adviser to assist with transfer transitions.

“Community college transfer students are integral and valued members of the SUNY New Paltz community, and we welcome the opportunity to streamline and enhance their academic experiences at the University,” said SUNY New Paltz President Dr. Darrell Wheeler. “The SUNY Transformation Fund will allow us to focus not only on degree completion but ultimately build upon their collective success through their future contributions to the economic growth of New York State.”