University of Kentucky Senior Faces Charges in Connection with Infant Death

Walter Hudson
Sep 2, 2025

A University of Kentucky senior has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an infant, raising questions about campus support resources and student wellbeing at the Lexington institution.

Laken Snelling, 21, faces charges of concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, according to the Lexington Police Department. The charges stem from an incident on August 27 when police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant in the 400 block of Park Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Court documents show Snelling's bond was set at $100,000. She remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.

University spokesperson Whitney Siddiqi confirmed that Snelling is enrolled as a senior and participates in the university's STUNT Team, a competitive athletic program. The case highlights ongoing concerns about how institutions of higher education support students facing personal crises and unexpected pregnancies.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has not yet released the cause of death for the infant. According to police reports, Snelling acknowledged giving birth to the child.

 

