New Survey Reveals Incoming College Students Prioritize Mental Health and Connection Over Academic Concerns

A new nationwide survey of more than 1,100 incoming college freshmen reveals a generation that is redefining what it means to be "college-ready," with mental health awareness and social connection taking precedence alongside traditional academic preparation.

The study, conducted by TimelyCare, a virtual health and well-being provider for higher education, found that 65% of incoming students have already received therapy before starting college—a significant increase from 58% in 2023. Even more striking, 83% of new students expect to use or are open to using campus mental health services.

"Today's students aren't waiting until a crisis to think about mental health; they're arriving already aware of its role in their success," said Dr. Nicole Trevino, Vice President for Student Success at TimelyCare. "This generation is normalizing help-seeking, not hiding it, and expecting institutions to meet them with care that is visible, accessible, and stigma-free."

While nearly two-thirds of incoming students describe themselves as "thrilled," "optimistic," and "cautiously excited" about starting college, they face unprecedented financial pressures. The survey found that 87% of new students plan to work at least part-time while enrolled, with 14% expecting to take on full-time employment.

These economic realities are compounded by broader societal concerns. Sixty-one percent of students report anxiety about the current political climate, while 58% express concern about the social climate. More than half worry about keeping up with academic demands while managing these multiple pressures.

"Students are juggling far more than academics," Trevino noted. "They're balancing jobs and family obligations, managing emotional health, and staying tuned in to cultural and political tensions, all while trying to succeed in school."

Despite expressing confidence in their ability to make friends—with 70% feeling optimistic about forming new relationships—students are arriving on campus already experiencing isolation. The survey revealed that 57% of incoming freshmen felt lonely at least occasionally in the past week, and 30% worry about their ability to form meaningful connections.

This finding aligns with broader trends in college mental health. A February 2024 survey by TimelyCare and Active Minds found that nearly two-thirds of currently enrolled college students reported experiencing frequent loneliness.

"Students crave meaningful connection," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Medical Officer at TimelyCare. "But without guidance, loneliness and low social confidence can quietly erode their well-being. That's why campus programs that support belonging from day one aren't just helpful, they're essential."

The incoming class demonstrates sophisticated engagement with emerging technologies, with 63% feeling confident in using AI tools like ChatGPT responsibly, and 45% reporting they use AI to enhance rather than replace learning.

However, this digital fluency comes with costs. Seventy-two percent of students report feeling overwhelmed by constant connectivity through texts and social media, while nearly half have mixed feelings about technology's impact on their relationships.

This creates what researchers describe as a paradox: a generation equipped to harness cutting-edge tools while simultaneously craving more authentic, less mediated forms of human connection.

The survey findings suggest that colleges and universities need to fundamentally rethink their approach to student support services. Traditional models focused primarily on academic readiness may be insufficient for a generation that views emotional wellness as integral to educational success.

The data indicates that effective student support must address the interconnected challenges of financial stress, social isolation, digital overwhelm, and mental health needs—all while recognizing students' proactive approach to seeking help.

As one survey respondent explained their college aspirations: "I'm really looking forward to college because it's a chance to gain more independence, meet new people from different backgrounds, and study something I'm passionate about. I'm excited to experience a new environment, grow as a person, and start working toward my future goals."

The national survey was conducted in June 2025 and included students planning to attend various types of institutions, from public and private universities to community colleges and fully online programs.