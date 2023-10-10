Mott Community College Receives $156,000 for Initiative to Support Immigrant, Refugee, and First-Generation Students

Mott Community College (MCC) has received $156,000 to implement an initiative aimed at better supporting immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students, The County Press reported. Mott Community College

MCC’s initiative is called Pathways to Success: Empowering Immigrant Futures (EIF).

“Mott Community College is thrilled to introduce the ‘Pathways to Success: Empowering Immigrant Futures’ initiative, a comprehensive project committed to creating a nurturing environment for immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students,” said Dr. Michelle A. Nelson, assistant vice president for student success services at MCC. “This initiative includes strategic outreach, community partnerships, sustainable resource initiatives, and crucial support services, all with the goal of empowering students and facilitating a smooth transition into education and training for the immigrant communities in the Greater Flint area.”

The grant – from the Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO), Global Detroit, and the Michigan College Access Network – is part of the $1.5 million Student and Immigrant Success Grants to support 12 Michigan community and tribal colleges in their efforts to increase college completion for international, immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students and adult learners.

MCC was recognized for its strong connections with local nonprofits serving foreign-born residents, such as the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC), Latinx Technology and Community Center (Latinx Center), and the International Center of Greater Flint (ICGF).