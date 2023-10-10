Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Mott Community College Receives $156,000 for Initiative to Support Immigrant, Refugee, and First-Generation Students

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 10, 2023

Mott Community College (MCC) has received $156,000 to implement an initiative aimed at better supporting immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students, The County Press reported.Mott Community College (mcc)Mott Community College

MCC’s initiative is called Pathways to Success: Empowering Immigrant Futures (EIF).

“Mott Community College is thrilled to introduce the ‘Pathways to Success: Empowering Immigrant Futures’ initiative, a comprehensive project committed to creating a nurturing environment for immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students,” said Dr. Michelle A. Nelson, assistant vice president for student success services at MCC. “This initiative includes strategic outreach, community partnerships, sustainable resource initiatives, and crucial support services, all with the goal of empowering students and facilitating a smooth transition into education and training for the immigrant communities in the Greater Flint area.”

The grant – from the Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO), Global Detroit, and the Michigan College Access Network – is part of the $1.5 million Student and Immigrant Success Grants to support 12 Michigan community and tribal colleges in their efforts to increase college completion for international, immigrant, refugee, and first-generation students and adult learners.

MCC was recognized for its strong connections with local nonprofits serving foreign-born residents, such as the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC), Latinx Technology and Community Center (Latinx Center), and the International Center of Greater Flint (ICGF).

Related Stories
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Student Issues
California Students Going Out-of-State to Attend HBCUs Eligible for One-Time $5,000 Grant Per New Law
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Student Issues
Michigan Expands Tuition-Free Community Scholarship Program to Adults Ages 21-24 Without Degrees
Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos
Student Issues
Lehman College Student Sentenced to Prison in the United Arab Emirates Freed After Months
Suny New Paltz
Student Issues
SUNY Transformation Fund to Help Expand Transfer Pathways for SUNY Community College Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of the College of Allied Health Sciences
University of Cincinnati
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Military-Connected Services Program Lead
Dallas College District HR
Prince George's Community College
Coordinator, Student Activities/Center for Veterans & Military-Connected Students
Harper College
Criminal Justice - Tenure Track or Lecturer - UMN Crookston
UM-Crookston
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers