Department of Education to Award More Than $13 Million for Campus-Based Childcare Programs

The Biden-Harris Administration will award more than $13 million to 34 higher ed institutions to for campus-based childcare programs to better assist low-income student parents.

The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program grants – to support or create these childcare programs – involved asking the schools to propose ways to improve the quality of services, such as higher wages for childcare workers, which can reduce turnover and are associated with better care and improved child outcomes.

This effort aligns itself with President Biden’s Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers.

According to ED, more than one in five students are parents and 42% of student parents attend community colleges,

“I am a big believer in campus child care programs because I’ve seen how they break down barriers to upskilling and attaining postsecondary education for parents with young children—bringing the American Dream within reach for families across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona. “Today’s grants will help 34 colleges and universities raise the bar for how they support student parents as they work to earn degrees and credentials that will advance their careers and boost their earning potential.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to building an inclusive higher education system that’s accessible to students from all walks of life, including parents who dream of better futures for themselves and their families.”

ED also announced other awards, including more than $75 million to the Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI) Part A grant program, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) state grant program, and the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP).