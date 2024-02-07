Saint Louis University Suspends Financial Aid Deadlines, Debuts Financial Aid Estimator

Saint Louis University (SLU) is launching an institutional aid application that mirrors the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, so families can receive financial aid awards by the end of February.

The measure is a response to FASFA delays due partly to glitches in the launch of a new financial aid application. The university’s aid application is independent of the FAFSA filing; so, families will still need to file a FAFSA.

SLU is taking additional steps to ensure students and families receive timely financial aid awards:

1.) Suspending financial aid application deadlines: SLU is suspending all application-for-financial-aid deadlines, allowing families to submit applications when they can do so; and

2.) Extending financial aid counseling hours: SLU will offer extended financial aid counseling hours to accommodate families' questions and concerns, both online and in person, meeting them wherever they are in the process.

"Selecting a college is a monumental decision, and the FAFSA delay only adds an extra layer of stress,” said Rob Reddy, the vice president for enrollment management at SLU. "We understand the magnitude of this decision for families, and we are committed to supporting them throughout the process.

“SLU has always taken a personalized approach to financial aid,” he continued. “Taking these innovative actions is a way for us to live our Jesuit mission and to extend a helping hand to students and families at a time they need it most.”



