Nov. 18 Panel to Discuss the Increasing Loss of Male Students

Liann Herder
Nov 11, 2021

The Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy at New York University is hosting a webinar on Thursday, Nov. 18 at noon EST., titled, "The Missing Men: How Can Higher Education Respond?”

Men represent less than 40% of college students, and their enrollment decline is present across all races and socio-economic statuses. Every type of higher education institution has suffered a male enrollment loss, but the loss has hit community colleges in particular.

The panel will focus on research findings and professional practices, offering social science insights about gender, self-concept for young men, the pressures they face and racial differences in their experiences. Registration is open now.

