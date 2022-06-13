Florida Teen Accepted to All Eight Ivy League Universities

Florida teen Ashley Adirika, 17, has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, and a few more, CNN reported.

The eight Ivy League schools are Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, and Yale University.

The seven other schools Adirika was accepted into included Stanford University, Vanderbilt University, and Emory University.

Adirika graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School earlier this month.

"I just decided to shoot my shot at all of them and see if it would land. And I had no idea that I would get accepted into all of them," Adirika said. "On Ivy Day, I remember crying a lot and just being extremely surprised."

She has chosen Harvard as her destination of choice. She plans to major in government this fall. Her goal is to learn how government works and how policies can help fix economic disparities in communities.

After her undergrad, she hopes to attend law school.

"I am really passionate about policy and using policy to empower communities. And so in the short term, for me, that looks like becoming a lawyer," she said. "But in the long term, I want to use that as a platform to do work in policy."

As a high schooler, she started Our Story Our Worth, an organization that provides mentorship, confidence-building and sisterhood to girls and young women of color.